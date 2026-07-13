Quantum Portfolio Management LLC Invests $965.93 Million in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Quantum Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,693,337 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $965,932,000. ExxonMobil accounts for about 10.2% of Quantum Portfolio Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.14% of ExxonMobil as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil said it is expanding in Nigeria with a $1 billion Usan Infill Project, which is expected to restore drilling activity there and add about 40,000 barrels per day within 18 months. Article Title

ExxonMobil said it is expanding in Nigeria with a $1 billion Usan Infill Project, which is expected to restore drilling activity there and add about 40,000 barrels per day within 18 months. Positive Sentiment: Analysts say strong commodity tailwinds, including higher crude prices and margin gains, could lift XOM’s second-quarter results and support near-term earnings strength. Article Title

Analysts say strong commodity tailwinds, including higher crude prices and margin gains, could lift XOM’s second-quarter results and support near-term earnings strength. Positive Sentiment: Oil-market commentary suggests major U.S. producers, including ExxonMobil, could benefit financially from geopolitical disruption and higher crude prices, without needing to materially increase drilling right away. Article Title

Oil-market commentary suggests major U.S. producers, including ExxonMobil, could benefit financially from geopolitical disruption and higher crude prices, without needing to materially increase drilling right away. Neutral Sentiment: Some market coverage says XOM’s valuation looks reasonable on earnings, but the stock may be stretched after a large multi-year run, which could limit upside if expectations get too high. Article Title

Some market coverage says XOM’s valuation looks reasonable on earnings, but the stock may be stretched after a large multi-year run, which could limit upside if expectations get too high. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho lowered its price target on ExxonMobil to $170 and kept a neutral stance, signaling less aggressive upside expectations from one Wall Street firm. Article Title

Mizuho lowered its price target on ExxonMobil to $170 and kept a neutral stance, signaling less aggressive upside expectations from one Wall Street firm. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading commentary noted XOM underperformed the broader market in a down session, reflecting investor caution around energy stocks when crude prices soften. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research lowered ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $138.84 on Monday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.57. The company has a market cap of $575.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here