QuantumScape Corporation $QS Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS - Free Report) by 134.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,735,035 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,290,942 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of QuantumScape worth $36,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,126,497 shares of the company's stock worth $115,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,584,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,959,061 shares of the company's stock worth $426,793,000 after buying an additional 4,323,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 456.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,759,334 shares of the company's stock worth $19,799,000 after buying an additional 3,904,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth about $44,421,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 27,106 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $212,782.10. Following the sale, the director owned 131,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,689.30. This trade represents a 17.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 150,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,397,976.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,712,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,926,305.80. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 687,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. QuantumScape Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The business's 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.61.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company's core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape's product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS - Free Report).

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