Quent Capital LLC Acquires 8,882 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC's holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the sale, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $242.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK'S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $225.90 on Friday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.03 and a 52-week high of $237.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.75 and a 200 day moving average of $210.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.93%.The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from DICK'S Sporting Goods's previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.92%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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