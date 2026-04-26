Quent Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica $EMBJ

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,000 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMBJ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,129 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $58,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,766 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,604 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. AlpenGlobal Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 2nd quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMBJ. Weiss Ratings lowered Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE EMBJ opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.31. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Profile

Embraer SA NYSE: EMBJ, legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

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