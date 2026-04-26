Quent Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 283.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.7% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $115.00.

View Our Latest Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $102.40 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.82 and a twelve month high of $105.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ryman Hospitality Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.66%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

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