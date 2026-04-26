Quent Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 535.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dana C. O'brien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,180. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,162,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $497.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.20 and a 52-week high of $512.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $430.64 and a 200 day moving average of $377.35.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.45. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $755.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Sterling Infrastructure

Here are the key news stories impacting Sterling Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and strong guidance — Sterling reported a Q1 earnings and revenue beat and set FY2026 EPS guidance of 13.45–14.05, reinforcing the company's upward earnings trajectory and underpinning investor confidence. MarketBeat STRL Stock Profile

Q1 beat and strong guidance — Sterling reported a Q1 earnings and revenue beat and set FY2026 EPS guidance of 13.45–14.05, reinforcing the company's upward earnings trajectory and underpinning investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish estimates — KeyCorp/KeyBanc and other brokers initiated or reiterated bullish coverage (KeyCorp: "Strong‑Buy" with multiyear EPS ramps to FY2027 $15.59; KeyBanc/others started/initiated overweight/overweight). These notes raise visibility and may attract institutional flows. KeyBanc Initiates Coverage

Analyst upgrades and bullish estimates — KeyCorp/KeyBanc and other brokers initiated or reiterated bullish coverage (KeyCorp: "Strong‑Buy" with multiyear EPS ramps to FY2027 $15.59; KeyBanc/others started/initiated overweight/overweight). These notes raise visibility and may attract institutional flows. Positive Sentiment: Data‑center tailwind and geographic expansion — Coverage highlights accelerating demand from Texas data‑center builds, a CEC-powered Dallas foothold and plans in the Pacific Northwest; these end markets can lift higher‑margin specialty work and award capture. Sterling Infrastructure Rallies on Data Center Boom

Data‑center tailwind and geographic expansion — Coverage highlights accelerating demand from Texas data‑center builds, a CEC-powered Dallas foothold and plans in the Pacific Northwest; these end markets can lift higher‑margin specialty work and award capture. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst model updates — KeyCorp published quarter‑by‑quarter EPS buildouts for FY2026–FY2027 (Q1–Q4 and annual figures), giving investors a clearer cadence for expected results; these are supportive but depend on execution against guidance. MarketBeat STRL Analyst Notes

Analyst model updates — KeyCorp published quarter‑by‑quarter EPS buildouts for FY2026–FY2027 (Q1–Q4 and annual figures), giving investors a clearer cadence for expected results; these are supportive but depend on execution against guidance. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sale — CEO Joseph Cutillo sold 50,000 shares for ~$24.9M under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan. While labeled pre‑planned, the size of the sale can spook some investors or cap short‑term upside. CEO Sells $24,878,500 in Stock

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price target on Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $510.00.

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Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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