Quent Long Short Global Small Cap Fund LP Buys Shares of 17,570 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Quent Long Short Global Small Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 6,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom deepened its relationship with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) through a new five-year agreement centered on VMware Cloud Foundation, which should support recurring software revenue and highlights demand for Broadcom’s enterprise cloud and infrastructure products. Article Title

Broadcom deepened its relationship with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) through a new five-year agreement centered on VMware Cloud Foundation, which should support recurring software revenue and highlights demand for Broadcom’s enterprise cloud and infrastructure products. Positive Sentiment: Applied Materials named Broadcom as an EPIC Innovation Partner, signaling collaboration on advanced packaging technologies that are critical for next-generation AI chips and systems. That reinforces Broadcom’s position as a key supplier in the AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

Applied Materials named Broadcom as an EPIC Innovation Partner, signaling collaboration on advanced packaging technologies that are critical for next-generation AI chips and systems. That reinforces Broadcom’s position as a key supplier in the AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street continues to view Broadcom favorably, with multiple recent analyst price targets raised or reiterated at bullish levels. Investors are still focusing on Broadcom’s AI exposure and custom chip momentum. Article Title

Wall Street continues to view Broadcom favorably, with multiple recent analyst price targets raised or reiterated at bullish levels. Investors are still focusing on Broadcom’s AI exposure and custom chip momentum. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks screen highlighted Broadcom as a high-ROE “cash cow” alongside other stocks that may hold up better during a tech slump. This is more of a relative-strength mention than a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

A Zacks screen highlighted Broadcom as a high-ROE “cash cow” alongside other stocks that may hold up better during a tech slump. This is more of a relative-strength mention than a new company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Another Zacks item discussed whether brokers’ opinions matter for Broadcom, but it did not add a clear new upgrade, downgrade, or earnings surprise. Article Title

Another Zacks item discussed whether brokers’ opinions matter for Broadcom, but it did not add a clear new upgrade, downgrade, or earnings surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market articles noted a selloff in major tech stocks and the Magnificent 7, which can weigh on AVGO sentiment even when company-specific news remains positive. Article Title

Broader market articles noted a selloff in major tech stocks and the Magnificent 7, which can weigh on AVGO sentiment even when company-specific news remains positive. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece argued that Broadcom’s AI visibility has improved, but the valuation multiple has not expanded as much as expected, suggesting some investor caution after the stock’s strong run. Article Title

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $417.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.37. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.18 and a fifty-two week high of $442.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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