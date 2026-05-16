Quent Long Short Global Small Cap Fund LP Buys Shares of 8,343 Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Quent Long Short Global Small Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $226.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.04 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $235.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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