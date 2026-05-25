Quent Long Short Global Small Cap Fund LP Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Quent Long Short Global Small Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,731 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $142,767,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Autonomous Res decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.08.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $306.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $256.00 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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