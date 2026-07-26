QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST is Jacobs Asset Management LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST - Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,300 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 201,800 shares during the period. QuinStreet accounts for 8.2% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 1.97% of QuinStreet worth $13,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QNST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the technology company's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the technology company's stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter worth $170,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 10,338 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $155,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 390,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,160. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

QuinStreet Trading Up 1.1%

QNST stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $870.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.67.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. QuinStreet had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $346.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $336.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research lowered QuinStreet from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised QuinStreet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.50.

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QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

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