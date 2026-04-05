QV Investors Inc. Has $19.42 Million Stake in Centene Corporation $CNC

QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,952 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 110,230 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 1.6% of QV Investors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Centene worth $19,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Centene by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Centene by 11.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 8.0% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,785 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Centene by 6.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. Centene Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 billion. Centene had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. Centene's quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Mizuho set a $41.00 price target on shares of Centene and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Centene from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Centene to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNC

About Centene

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

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