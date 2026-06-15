QVT Financial LP Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

QVT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $511.57 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $386.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $834.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $115.06 and a one year high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path.

Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators.

Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted rising GPU market-share data and stronger investor focus on AMD’s expanding role in AI hardware, helping semiconductor stocks rally broadly.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Research Partners raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $424.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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