QXO, Inc. $QXO Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO - Free Report) by 164.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,725 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,365 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC's holdings in QXO were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QXO. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QXO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in QXO by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QXO by 2.0% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 34,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in QXO by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of QXO by 66.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,028 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QXO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of QXO from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of QXO in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered QXO from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QXO currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.40.

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QXO Stock Down 5.1%

QXO stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. QXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.50.

QXO (NYSE:QXO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). QXO had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.The business's revenue was up 14725.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QXO, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QXO Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.

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