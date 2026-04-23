QXO, Inc. $QXO Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO - Free Report) by 748.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 877,538 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 774,138 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.13% of QXO worth $16,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QXO by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,323,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,054,471,000 after buying an additional 8,131,331 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP grew its position in QXO by 5.4% during the third quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 22,295,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,954,000 after buying an additional 1,142,747 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in QXO by 16,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,735,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,241,000 after buying an additional 14,644,305 shares during the period. Schf GPE LLC grew its position in shares of QXO by 204.3% in the second quarter. Schf GPE LLC now owns 13,319,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943,089 shares during the period. Finally, MTCO Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QXO in the third quarter valued at about $208,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company's stock.

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Key QXO News

Here are the key news stories impacting QXO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition expands QXO’s building-products reach and scale; the $17 billion TopBuild deal is the headline driver behind today's move as investors weigh revenue and market-share upside. Read More.

Acquisition expands QXO’s building-products reach and scale; the $17 billion TopBuild deal is the headline driver behind today's move as investors weigh revenue and market-share upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary highlights potential revenue scale — some analysts model the combined company reaching roughly $50 billion in annual revenue, implying large synergy and cross-selling upside if integration succeeds. Read More.

Wall Street commentary highlights potential revenue scale — some analysts model the combined company reaching roughly $50 billion in annual revenue, implying large synergy and cross-selling upside if integration succeeds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market writeups portray the transaction as a consolidation play that could create long-term value if cost and revenue synergies are realized. Read More.

Analyst/market writeups portray the transaction as a consolidation play that could create long-term value if cost and revenue synergies are realized. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: QXO announced a partnership with NAHICA to support Latino contractors, which improves community outreach and addressable market access but is not likely to move near-term earnings materially. Read More.

QXO announced a partnership with NAHICA to support Latino contractors, which improves community outreach and addressable market access but is not likely to move near-term earnings materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Founder/management commentary (Brad Jacobs) frames the deal as part of a broader strategy that pairs traditional distribution with data/AI capabilities — strategically meaningful but speculative on timing and measurable ROI. Read More.

Founder/management commentary (Brad Jacobs) frames the deal as part of a broader strategy that pairs traditional distribution with data/AI capabilities — strategically meaningful but speculative on timing and measurable ROI. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation risk surfaced: Johnson Fistel launched an investigation into whether TopBuild’s board breached fiduciary duties in connection with the sale, introducing legal and timing uncertainty. Read More.

Shareholder litigation risk surfaced: Johnson Fistel launched an investigation into whether TopBuild’s board breached fiduciary duties in connection with the sale, introducing legal and timing uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism about deal pricing/arbitrage appeared in coverage noting the spread between QXO and TopBuild stocks, highlighting investor concern over valuation and potential dilution/financing terms. Read More.

QXO Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of NYSE QXO opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. QXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

QXO (NYSE:QXO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). QXO had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14725.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that QXO, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QXO shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of QXO from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QXO from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of QXO from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QXO

About QXO

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.

See Also

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