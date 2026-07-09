R Squared Ltd Decreases Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

R Squared Ltd trimmed its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd's holdings in Stryker were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $1,822,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 35,047.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,914,741 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,024,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,448 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,282,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,665 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $887,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,998 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,342,987,000 after purchasing an additional 741,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker Trading Down 0.8%

SYK stock opened at $327.17 on Thursday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The firm's 50-day moving average is $309.71 and its 200 day moving average is $338.22. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Stryker's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,937.45. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $369.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $393.91.

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About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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