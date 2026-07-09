R Squared Ltd Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

R Squared Ltd decreased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 17,443 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,391,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,321,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,046 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,594,000 after buying an additional 5,503,391 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7%

BMY opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.59. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 70.79%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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