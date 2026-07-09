R Squared Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

R Squared Ltd cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 8,495 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 187,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $39,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $94,584,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $20,010,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $62,370,000 after buying an additional 72,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 123,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $29,533,000 after buying an additional 47,356 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $180.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.69 and a 200 day moving average of $196.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.66 and a twelve month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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