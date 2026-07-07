R Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,551 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Sandisk makes up 0.5% of R Squared Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sandisk in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in Sandisk in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Sandisk during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

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Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDK. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,684.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK traded down $181.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,563.34. 8,024,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,509,299. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,666.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $958.11. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,354.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

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