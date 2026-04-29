R Squared Ltd Sells 2,979 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

R Squared Ltd decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $466.64 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.84 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The company's fifty day moving average is $476.64 and its 200-day moving average is $516.83. The company has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the sale, the vice president owned 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,413 shares of company stock worth $2,681,362 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $581.91.

View Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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