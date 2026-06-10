Radian Group Inc. $RDN Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576,825 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 122,738 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.16% of Radian Group worth $56,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Radian Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,365 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Radian Group Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of RDN stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.83 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Radian Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 4,834 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $174,942.46. Following the sale, the director owned 20,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $724,089.52. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 3,612 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $130,032.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,800. The trade was a 30.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 75,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Radian Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Radian Group

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc NYSE: RDN is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian's core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

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