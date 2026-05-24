Radnor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $747,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181,869 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 273,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gambit Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $448.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $414.14 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.18 and a 12-month high of $442.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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