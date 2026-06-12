Raiffeisen Bank International AG Buys 219,803 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 102.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,686 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 219,803 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned about 0.45% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $34,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of SFM opened at $88.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.04. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $173.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 4,872 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $393,755.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,938,924.34. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 11,745 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $958,274.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at $674,096.58. The trade was a 58.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,738 shares of company stock worth $12,185,228. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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