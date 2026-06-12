Raiffeisen Bank International AG Grows Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned approximately 0.06% of SharkNinja worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SharkNinja by 13.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,513,839 shares of the company's stock worth $156,152,000 after acquiring an additional 176,104 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in SharkNinja by 10.3% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,046 shares of the company's stock worth $143,177,000 after acquiring an additional 130,121 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $111,773,000. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 14.7% in the third quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the company's stock worth $100,571,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,602 shares of the company's stock worth $97,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SN

Insider Buying and Selling at SharkNinja

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of SharkNinja stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,697.50. The trade was a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SharkNinja stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.38. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $136.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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