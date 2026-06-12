Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases 51,046 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 226.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,607 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 51,046 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG's holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $96.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ONEOK from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OKE

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Further Reading

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