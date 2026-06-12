Raiffeisen Bank International AG Raises Stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,710 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 61,710 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned approximately 0.25% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,060,698 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 323,361 shares during the period. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 586.6% during the third quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 217,380 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 185,718 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 117.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 139,820 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 501,316 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 89,078 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 811.1% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 91,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 81,107 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 106.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a current ratio of 12.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $44.13.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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