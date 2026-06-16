Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 162.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,765 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 141,486 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $39,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,090,025,000 after buying an additional 1,764,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 120.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Freedom Capital lowered Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "positive" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $220.81 on Tuesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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