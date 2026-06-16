Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,815 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank of Texas boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $139.06. The company has a market cap of $154.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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