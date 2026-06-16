Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 118.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,985 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 105,564 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 35.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 97.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 56.2% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.5%

BSX opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here