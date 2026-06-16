Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 80,737 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Booking were worth $32,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. 71 West Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Booking by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 832 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $245.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $248.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $224.00 to $208.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $227.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $10,229,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 425,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,572,025.25. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,600. This represents a 6.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,351 shares of company stock worth $13,545,706. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $174.64 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $150.14 and a one year high of $233.58. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $169.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.14%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Booking's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Booking's payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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