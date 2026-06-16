Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,556 shares of the company's stock after selling 364,673 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $44,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $144.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.72. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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