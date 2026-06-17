Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Has $10.23 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,360 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,731 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $397.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $426.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Evercore reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 price target on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $411.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $317.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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