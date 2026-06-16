Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Has $32.96 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 266.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,999 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 72,741 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $157,584,000 after purchasing an additional 43,884 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,441,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,992 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $354.12.

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Amgen Trading Down 1.3%

Amgen stock opened at $350.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.83 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $341.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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