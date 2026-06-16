Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Has $34.88 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 388.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,529 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 157,921 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $269.61.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $313.34 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $331.51. The firm has a market cap of $285.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $274.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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