Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Has $46.70 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 617.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 228,531 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $46,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $388.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $486.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.83. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $393.07.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here