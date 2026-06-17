Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Has $64.91 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 8,527.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,854 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 570,168 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.2% of Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $64,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2%

Walmart stock opened at $121.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $963.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.59. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $135.15. The company's fifty day moving average price is $125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.96.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $359,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 577,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,607,543.76. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,908. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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