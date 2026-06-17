Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Has $6.92 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 461.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,759 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,588,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,709,519,000 after purchasing an additional 390,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vistra by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,474,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,657,891,000 after purchasing an additional 432,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,441,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $746,729,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vistra by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,642 shares of the company's stock worth $895,872,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $158.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $132.66 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.72 and a 200-day moving average of $159.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,109,918. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,561,600. This represents a 32.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,088 shares of company stock worth $1,634,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price target on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $230.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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