Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Has $9.26 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 341.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,057 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 80,507 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Corning were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $178.51 and its 200-day moving average is $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 84.85, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $211.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,371,500.38. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $18,138,016. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLW

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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