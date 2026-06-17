Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 119.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,513 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 106,849 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in SLB were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SLB by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,374,879 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,371,335,000 after purchasing an additional 35,057,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SLB during the fourth quarter worth $809,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SLB by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,696,831 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $602,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SLB by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,617,999 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,898,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in SLB by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,627,072 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $446,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404,948 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company's 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. SLB Limited has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $58.82.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. SLB's payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SLB from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SLB from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of SLB from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SLB from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.67.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of SLB stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $2,998,832.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,111.78. The trade was a 52.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of SLB stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $108,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,056.49. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB Company Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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