Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 898.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,277 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 323,294 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.4% of Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $116,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $331.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.51 and a 200-day moving average of $307.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $267.80 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $887.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.08.

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Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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