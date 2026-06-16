Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Purchases 213,088 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 2,240.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,600 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 213,088 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $43,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $552.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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