Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Purchases 39,111 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 634.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,273 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,291 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $11,917,396,000 after buying an additional 133,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,254,407 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $5,374,731,000 after buying an additional 311,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,535,572 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,636,238,000 after buying an additional 69,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Stryker by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,342,987,000 after buying an additional 741,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,272,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Trading Down 1.4%

SYK opened at $307.86 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $315.93 and its 200-day moving average is $343.32. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $404.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,937.45. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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