Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 8,336.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,640 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 777,316 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.2% of Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $74,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 464.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,053.7% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 794.1% during the 4th quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 608 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.65. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $331.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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