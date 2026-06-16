Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,645 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,504 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 15,645 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $26,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 218.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,243.9% during the third quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in American Express by 159.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Express

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Trading Up 3.1%

American Express stock opened at $335.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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