Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,975,963 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,519 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,975,963 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in AppLovin were worth $35,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APP. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company's stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Finivi Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,052 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 177,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,470,000. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.89, for a total transaction of $11,317,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 243,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $138,055,090.29. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 226,014 shares of company stock worth $113,073,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Arete Research set a $340.00 target price on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $669.62.

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AppLovin Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $520.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $174.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.45. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $485.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.32. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

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