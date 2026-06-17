Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,587 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,400 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 24,587 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,462 shares in the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 47.8% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 411,262 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $27,579,000 after purchasing an additional 132,942 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 21.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 463,701 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 80,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PayPal by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,953,803 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,874,637,000 after purchasing an additional 636,441 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company's fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,443.56. The trade was a 45.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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