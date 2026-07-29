Ralliant Corporation $RAL is Irenic Capital Management LP's 4th Largest Position

Irenic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) by 424.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740,218 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,408,176 shares during the period. Ralliant accounts for approximately 4.8% of Irenic Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Irenic Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.55% of Ralliant worth $72,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RAL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ralliant from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore began coverage on shares of Ralliant in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ralliant from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ralliant

Ralliant Stock Performance

Shares of Ralliant stock opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ralliant Corporation has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $75.41.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ralliant had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 58.55%.The company had revenue of $534.60 million during the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.690 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ralliant Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Ralliant's dividend payout ratio is -1.83%.

About Ralliant

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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