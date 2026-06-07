Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,904 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,743 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,098 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 37,233 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEA news, Director David Y. Ma sold 176,719 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $15,473,515.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 895,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,398,071.84. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,670,852 shares of company stock valued at $147,112,509. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $86.80 on Friday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. SEA's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report).

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