Range Resources Corporation $RRC Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after selling 311,351 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Range Resources were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 466,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $18,639,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $285,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Range Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Range Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Range Resources had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 25.04%.The firm had revenue of $759.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Range Resources's revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Range Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

Further Reading

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