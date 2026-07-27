Go Pro
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Rangeley Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Icon Plc $ICLR

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Icon logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,700 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Icon comprises approximately 1.8% of Rangeley Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EFG International AG bought a new position in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Icon in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Icon in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Icon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICLR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Icon from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Leerink Partners set a $145.00 price objective on Icon in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Icon from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $168.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on ICLR

Icon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $165.76 on Monday. Icon Plc has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $203.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.00.

About Icon

(Free Report)

Icon plc NASDAQ: ICLR is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon's service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Icon Right Now?

Before you consider Icon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Icon wasn't on the list.

While Icon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines