Rangeley Capital LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Rangeley Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Delek US makes up about 2.5% of Rangeley Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rangeley Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Delek US worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Delek US by 19.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,136,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $51,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181,820 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 26.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,596,093 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $71,936,000 after purchasing an additional 335,892 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP increased its position in Delek US by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 38,638 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 85.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,365 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 47,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 60.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,390 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 80,850 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Stock Down 0.1%

Delek US stock opened at $63.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $68.93.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.Delek US's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Delek US's payout ratio is currently -112.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 4,921 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $227,842.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $843,863.80. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,457.50. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,718. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Delek US from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delek US

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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